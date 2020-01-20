St. Joe's looks to end streak vs VCU

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: VCU has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Saint Joseph's has leaned on freshmen. For the Rams, seniors Marcus Santos-Silva, De'Riante Jenkins, Nah'Shon Hyland, Mike'L Simms and Issac Vann have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team's scoring, including 77 percent of all points over its last five. On the other bench, freshmen Ryan Daly, Cameron Brown and Rahmir Moore have collectively scored 51 percent of all Saint Joseph's points this season.