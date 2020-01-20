Security preparations in place at Capitol ahead of Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands are expected to fill every inch of the streets that surround the area around the Capitol in Richmond.
Many people made the trip a day early to scope out the area, like Kirk McComas from Winchester, Virginia.
“I’m surprised there’s not as many people the day before, I imagined there would be more up here," he said.
McComas drove about three hours to get the chance to express himself Monday. He, along with many others, say this was their first time actually seeing the Capitol in person.
On Sunday, however, he waited outside the secured entrance.
“This is as far as I can go because I am carrying today, but I don’t think I’ll be getting much closer tomorrow, to be honest,” McComas stated.
Firearms are no longer allowed for the time being after Governor Ralph Northam’s emergency ban.
Additionally, a few online threats are being made; Virginia State Police say that they have received threats on social media, and Richmond Police Department was also subject to threats on social media pages.
The threats have prompted the FBI to step in and work with local police to investigate what they call ‘threats of violence.’
Ultimately, no stone will be left unturned, as the fencing and metal barricades extend blocks away from the Capitol.
Other ralliers, like Michael Fouche of Woodbridge, said all the security protocols seemed unnecessary.
“I think it’s overkill. At a certain level, I accept being prepared. But I believe this is beyond being prepared, this is actually making it difficult for people to get in to see their representatives and express their opinions,” he said.
