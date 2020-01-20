Robbery suspect held employees at gunpoint, fled scene on purple bike

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A robbery suspect held employees at gunpoint at a business in Henrico and fled the scene on a purple bike.
At 3:15 p.m., Henrico Police responded to a business along the 4400 block of Laburnum Avenue for a report of a suspect robbing the store at gunpoint.
The suspect brandished a black semi-automatic pistol and gave instructions to open the safe and hand over the money.
After retrieving the cash, the suspect then fled through the rear door and left the area on a purple bike prior to police arrival.
The suspect was wearing a lime green traffic vest, tan outline motorcycle goggles and a dark-colored book bag.
