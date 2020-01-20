Police apprehend person who prompted manhunt in Virginia

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7) - Police have apprehended the person who prompted a manhunt in Virginia.
Drivers were asked to avoid North Lee Highway/Route 11 in the Timber Ridge area of Rockbridge County.
Police and sheriff’s deputies were looking near the Days Inn for a person who ran from the custody of Augusta County deputies.
Residents in the area were asked to remain inside with doors locked.
There is no longer an emergency situation in the Timber Ridge area, according to Rockbridge Co. Fire-Rescue & Emergency Management.
