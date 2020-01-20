Man fatally shot in confrontation with off-duty officer

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - Authorities say an off-duty police officer in Virginia fatally shot a man who allegedly threatened a member of his family.
Media outlets report that the shooting occurred in Chesapeake about 2:30 p.m. Sunday and involved an off-duty member of the Norfolk police department.
Authorities say the man who was shot was also armed.
Officials say the off-duty officer identified himself as a law enforcement official before firing multiple shots at the man.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave.
