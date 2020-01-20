Man allegedly uses fake money to purchase gift cards in Virginia

Man allegedly uses fake money to purchase gift cards in Virginia
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is investigating cases of a man buying gift cards with counterfeit bills. (Source: Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 19, 2020 at 8:44 PM EST - Updated January 19 at 8:44 PM

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who used counterfeit $100 bills at five local retailers over the weekend.

Reports were taken from retailers in Stuarts Draft, Fishersville, Crimora, Verona, and Weyers Cave, where a man allegedly passed the fake money to purchase gift cards.

If you have any information about these cases, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540)245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800)322-2017.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.