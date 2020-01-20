Lawmakers, victim families push for ban of handheld phone use while driving

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lawmakers and others are pushing for the passage of legislation that would ban handheld phone use while driving in Virginia.
Delegate Jeff Bourne has proposed legislation that will ban all handheld use of a phone while driving in the state in an effort to address the issue of distracted driving.
Bourne will be speaking at the Pocahontas Building on Tuesday at 10 a.m. to discuss the legislation. He will be joined by law enforcement from Richmond, Chesterfield, Chesapeake, Hanover, Petersburg and Ashland, along with victim families.
In December, Richmond City Council approved a measure to toughen state law. Right now, it’s illegal in Virginia to text or send an email from your phone while you’re driving. But come June, you can’t even hold a phone in your hands if you’re behind the wheel in Richmond.
According to a study done by Virginia Tech, 80% of all crashes and 65% of all near-crashes distracted driving within three seconds of the crash.
