Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-PRO-GUN-RALLY-VIRGINIA
Virginia's capital braces for gun-rights rally
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s capital city is bracing for the expected arrival of thousands of gun-rights activists and other groups that have vowed to descend on Richmond to protest Democrats’ plans to pass gun-control legislation. Gov. Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency days ahead of Monday’s rally, banning all weapons including guns from Capitol Square, where the event was set to be held. Militia groups and white supremacists were among those expected to mix with gun-rights activists, raising fears that the state could again see the type violence that exploded in Charlottesville in 2017.
AP-US-PRO-GUN-RALLY-VIRGINIA-ATTENDEES
A look at expected participants in Virginia gun rally
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State officials and U.S. hate-monitoring groups are warning about the potential for violence ahead of a gun-rights rally in Virginia that's expected to draw a mix of militias, firearms advocates and white supremacists to Richmond. Citing credible threats of violence, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency days ahead of Monday’s rally, banning all weapons including guns from Capitol Square. The Southern Poverty Law Center says that threats of violence have been “rampant” online among anti-government and far-right groups.
TEACHER RALLY
Richmond schools to close because of teacher rally
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond's schools superintendent says so many teachers are planning to attend a rally at the state Capitol next week in support of increased school funding the district needs to cancel classes. Richmond Public Schools released a statement from Superintendent Jason Kamras on Sunday that announced schools would be closed on Monday, Jan. 27. Kamras said nearly 700, or about a third, of the district's teachers were planning to take personal leave to participate in the rally. He said it would not be possible to secure enough substitutes. Education advocates are calling for more funding beyond what Gov. Ralph Northam allotted in his proposed budget.
REACTOR DISMANTLED
Historic nuke plant in Virginia to be fully dismantled
FORT BELVOIR, Va. (AP) — Plans are underway to completely dismantle the first nuclear power facility that provided electricity to the U.S. power grid. In December, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers proposed fully removing the SM-1 Reactor Facility at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Virginia, WTOP reported Saturday. The project will now go out to bid and is expected to begin in 2021 with a projected end date of 2025. The reactor opened in 1957 and was decommissioned in 1973. Dismantling began over 40 years ago when the Army Corps removed a majority of the radioactive material, which was taken to a storage site in South Carolina.
GUN SALES
Data show Virginia gun sales soared ahead of session
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gun dealers in Virginia say sales soared in December due to growing fears of increased firearms restrictions backed by Democrats who control the state government. Estimated firearm sales totaled 73,849 last month, a 47% increase over December 2018,the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported, citing mandatory criminal background checks on Virginia gun buyers. A review of data that goes back to 1990 shows that tally is second only to December 2012, when when 75,120 transactions were recorded. Several gun dealers told the newspaper many of the customers are first-time buyers. Others said customers are purchasing guns and accessories they believe will be banned.
PRO-GUN RALLY-VIRGINIA-FEARS
Gun-rights activists gear up for show of force in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An unprecedented show of force by gun-rights activists is expected on Monday in Virginia. They are angry over the state's new Democratic majority leadership and its plans to enact a slew of gun restrictions. Thousands of gun activists are expected to turn out. Second Amendment groups have identified the state as a rallying point for the fight against what they see as a national erosion of gun rights. Authorities in Virginia are taking precautions since extremist groups have blanketed social media and online forums with ominous messages and hinted at potential violence.
OFFICER SHOOTING-VIRGINIA
New sheriff shows family's lawyer video of officer shooting
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — After months of requests, the attorney representing the family of a southwest Virginia man fatally shot by police has been shown video footage of the incident. Attorney John Fishwick is representing the family of Phillip Cameron Gibson II, who was fatally shot by deputies after a 2018 chase in Washington County. Fishwick told The Bristol Herald Courier Friday he had reviewed the video at the sheriff's office but declined further comment. Neither Fishwick nor the family would describe the video or say what they planned to do moving forward. Both Gibson's family and the newspaper had previously been denied open records requests for the video.
GUN CONVENTION
Gun industry gathers amid slumping sales, rising tensions
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The gun industry is gathering in Las Vegas for its annual trade show amid slumping sales and an uncertain political landscape. The conference is occurring on the Las Vegas Strip about 3 miles from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. It is also happening just as pro-gun activists are planning a major rally at the Virginia capitol to protest gun control measures by Democrats now in charge of the state. Gun makers say the trade show is critical to ensure they're on top of the latest trends so they can prepare for the year ahead.