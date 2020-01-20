Hundreds of workers, lawmakers to demand increase in minimum wage at rally

Hundreds of workers and lawmakers will rally to demand an increase in the minimum wage at State Capitol. (Source: Capital News Service)
By Adrianna Hargrove | January 20, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST - Updated January 20 at 4:32 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of workers and lawmakers will rally to demand an increase in the minimum wage at State Capitol.

On Jan. 21 at 11:30 a.m. at the State Capitol, workers and lawmakers will call for passage on legislation that would raise Virginia’s minimum wage to $7.25 to $15 an hour.

The groups will also meet with legislators urging immediate action to ensure that all working Virginians can better support themselves and their families.

Approximately one-third of all workers nationwide are covered by a $15 minimum wage law and 17 cities and counties will reach or surpass $15 in 2020.

Virginia ranks as the worst state for worker’s rights.

Due to Gov. Northam’s State of Emergency, there will be a security checkpoint at the corner of 10th Street and Bank Street that everyone must pass through in order to attend the event.

