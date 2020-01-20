Hundreds of workers, lawmakers to demand increase in minimum wage at rally

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of workers and lawmakers will rally to demand an increase in the minimum wage at State Capitol.
On Jan. 21 at 11:30 a.m. at the State Capitol, workers and lawmakers will call for passage on legislation that would raise Virginia’s minimum wage to $7.25 to $15 an hour.
The groups will also meet with legislators urging immediate action to ensure that all working Virginians can better support themselves and their families.
Approximately one-third of all workers nationwide are covered by a $15 minimum wage law and 17 cities and counties will reach or surpass $15 in 2020.
Virginia ranks as the worst state for worker’s rights.
Due to Gov. Northam’s State of Emergency, there will be a security checkpoint at the corner of 10th Street and Bank Street that everyone must pass through in order to attend the event.
