‘Here we are, like defenseless caged animals:’ At rally, gun advocates vow to oppose new laws

The rally’s official program included about an hour of speeches on Capitol Square from elected state officials and other gun-rights supporters before demonstrators filed out peacefully into the streets. Many thanked police on the way out.
Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, a congressional candidate seeking the GOP nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Henrico, thanked the crowd for showing up despite the spread of information meant to “scare” and “intimidate” rallygoers.
“The next time they tell you that the government is responsible for your security, just remind them that it was the government that was protecting Jeffrey Epstein. Who, by the way, didn’t kill himself,” Freitas said, closing his speech with a reference to the high profile financier who was facing charges of sexually abusing dozens of women and girls when he died in his cell last year under mysterious circumstances. The death was ruled a suicide.
Freitas was endorsed during the event by Gun Owners of America, a group that works with Virginia Citizens Defense League. One of his Republican opponents, Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, spoke shortly thereafter, telling the crowd he had introduced a bill that would allow Virginians to sue the government if they get shot in a gun-free zone.
“I don’t understand what part of shall not be infringed they don’t understand,” McGuire said.
Stephen Willeford, a Texas man who used an AR-15 to disrupt the 2017 mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, told the crowd that Americans have three boxes they can use to protect their rights: the soap box, the ballot box and the cartridge box.
“Let’s hope that we are generations away from using the cartridge box,” Willeford said. “Because it’s a last-ditch moment.”
Two Virginia law enforcement officers — Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins and York County Sheriff Danny Diggs — were also included in the speaker lineup.
Jenkins reiterated his vow to deputize thousands of Culpeper residents if necessary to protect them from new gun laws and urged attendees to pressure their local officials to go beyond passing symbolic pro-gun resolutions.
“It’s time for all those counties to now go to their sheriffs, their commonwealth’s attorneys and ask them to stand firm and state where do we stand on this line,” Jenkins said.
Noting the revolutionary history of York County, Diggs said Virginia is “now faced with tyranny again.”
“The governor and the Democrats have ignored the Constitution and trampled on our rights,” Diggs said. “He has even disarmed law enforcement officers here today, telling us that it’s to keep us safe. Yet here we are, like defenseless caged animals.”
All of the gun bills Democrats are pushing exist in other states. Some, like the red flag law Florida enacted in the wake of the Parkland massacre, have stood up to constitutional challenges. In the landmark Heller case, the U.S. Supreme Court said firearm regulation and the Second Amendment are not incompatible.
Meanwhile, outside the rally, a protester carrying an assault-style rifle and wearing military-style clothing said he was there to “stand up for his rights, because if you don’t use them you lose them.” The man wouldn’t give his name. He grew up around guns, he said, and doesn’t see this protest as part of a movement, since gun rights are already enshrined in the Constitution. He drove about 10 hours from Tennessee. “They’re not as treasonous in Tennessee,” said a man next to him, who wouldn’t give his name either.
Lynn Kasic owns a gun-range in West Virginia but lives in Gainsville, Va. She is a firm support of the 2nd Amendment, she says, and the current government has gone far beyond any reasonable measures. She says the government should start with enforcing any laws they currently have and addressing issues of mental illness, which is the root cause of most mass shootings. She is not worried about violence at the rally, and says that gun owners are live and let-live people.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.