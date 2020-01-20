Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin had a hat trick for the second consecutive game to tie Steve Yzerman for ninth on the career goals list, and the Washington Capitals rallied for five goals in the third period for a 6-4 victory over the New York Islanders. Jakub Vrana scored the go-ahead goal with 2:30 left after the Islanders turned over the puck in their own zone. The Capitals extended their winning streak to four games. The Islanders lost for the fourth time in their last five. Tom Wilson and Carl Hagelin also scored for Washington. Brock Nelson, Casey Cizikas, Jordan Eberle and Devon Toews scored for the Islanders.