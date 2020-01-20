Gordmans now hiring at 17 Virginia stores in March

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gordmans is now hiring at 17 different new store locations across Virginia.
Gordmans, who is part of the Stage community, is converting Peebles and other department stores nameplates to Gordmans in 2020.
Gordmans is an off-price retailer offering popular name brand apparel, on-trend home decor and other merchandise for the entire family at prices lower than department stores.
Gordmans will host job fairs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Jan. 21 at Amherst, Appomattox, Ashland, Bedford, Blackstone, Colonial Heights, Emporia, Hampton, Hayes, Hopewell, Kilmarnock, Louisa, Norfolk, Onley, Smithfield, South Hill and Tappahannock locations.
These stores will open on March 17.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.