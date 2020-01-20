Forecast: COLD start the week but it won’t last long

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry and colder than average weather for January is expected the next several days before it gets back to average or above later this week.

MONDAY MLK Day: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the upper teens or low 20s, highs in the mid-30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers possible. Lows near 40, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance for lingering rain showers. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

