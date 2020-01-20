Deputies arrest man who escaped house arrest in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who escaped house arrest after he removed his GPS monitor in December.
Jai Alquan King, 30, was arrested after he had been on the run since Dec. 30.
The Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers received a tip on Saturday that King was back in the area.
With the help of the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Taskforce, Chesterfield deputies found King operating a vehicle around 9:30 a.m. on Monday and arrested him along Willis Road in Richmond.
Kind is being held without bond for felony escape and misdemeanor home/electronic incarceration violation.
He is expected to be in court on Jan. 21.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.