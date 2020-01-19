Virginia looks to extend streak vs NC State

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff and Braxton Key have collectively scored 55 percent of Virginia's points this season and 58 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For North Carolina State, Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, C.J. Bryce, D.J. Funderburk and Jericole Hellems have combined to account for 73 percent of all North Carolina State scoring, including 88 percent of the team's points over its last five games.