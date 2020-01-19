Victim identified in Chamberlayne Avenue fatal hit & run; police searching for vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Friday night in the city’s Northside.
At approximately 10 p.m. on Friday, January 17, Richmond Police responded to the 2300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the report of a crash.
The suspect vehicle, a silver four-door 2001-2005 Lexus LS 430, collided with another vehicle, which then hit several parked cars and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian – identified as Grayland A. Brooks, 62, of the 1400 block of N 30th Street – was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
The suspect vehicle, which fled the scene of the crash, will be missing part of the front bumper.
Anyone with information about this vehicle or crash is asked to call Investigator J. Deboard at (804) 646-1709.
