Richmond Public Schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 27 after teachers request off to attend ‘Fund Our Future’ rally

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - RPS will be CLOSED on Monday, January 27.
On that day, the Virginia Education Association (VEA) is hosting a “Fund Our Future” rally at the State Capitol to advocate for increased school funding. Based on data RPS collected last week, nearly 700 (about a third) of RPS teachers will be taking personal leave to participate in the VEA rally.
RPS states that it is simply not possible to secure enough substitutes for these many classrooms. As a result, non-participating teachers would face unreasonable class sizes that would make meaningful instruction nearly impossible and potentially create significant safety concerns.
Given this issue, RPS will be closed on Monday, January 27.
“I recognize doing so will create an unexpected childcare burden for our working families. On behalf of RPS, I sincerely apologize for this. I also want to acknowledge that some of our families face food insecurity and depend on school meals for their children. In light of this, our nutrition team will be preparing “to-go” bags for students to take home on Friday afternoon,” said Jason Kamras, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent.
Please note that the school calendar includes extra time to account for inclement weather and other unforeseen circumstances. As a result, at this time, no additional days will need to be added to the calendar.
