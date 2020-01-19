Perez, Gardner-Webb host Hampton

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Perez, Eric Jamison Jr. and Jaheam Cornwall have combined to account for 59 percent of Gardner-Webb's scoring this season. For Hampton, Marrow, Greg Heckstall and Dondre Griffin have combined to score 38 percent of the team's points this season, including 50 percent of all Pirates points over their last five.