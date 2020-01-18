Hyland’s career day gets VCU back to winning ways

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For VCU, it was no Marcus Evans- no problem.
Freshman Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland made his second career start and poured in a career-high 21 points, pacing the Rams to a 91-63 win over St. Bonaventure Saturday afternoon.
The win snaps VCU’s two-game slide. Hyland gave the black and gold the spark from the get-go, connecting on a three-pointer for the first points of the game and never looked back.
17 of Hyland’s game-high 21 points came in the first half as VCU opened up a 52-24 lead by the break.
The second half saw the Rams maintain and never let the Bonnies crawl back into contention. VCU shot 52 percent from the floor and outscored St. Bonaventure in the paint, 48-30. The Rams’ bench also outscored its Bonnie counterparts, 33-12.
Hyland was 8-12 from the field, burying five triples and adding eight rebounds. His 21 points are the most scored by a VCU true freshman since Terry Larrier scored 21 in November of 2014 against Maryland-Eastern Shore.
Marcus Santos-Silva chipped in 17 points and 11 boards, while Issac Vann added 10 points. Nine Rams saw at least 11 minutes during Saturday’s game.
The win also marked the 300th victory for Mike Rhoades as a head coach. 56 of those wins have come at the head of the VCU bench.
As for the senior Evans, he missed the contest after entering the concussion protocol following Tuesday’s loss at Dayton and is being evaluated daily. He was also recovering from the flu, but Rhoades said following the game that he could be ready for VCU’s next contest Tuesday.
Vince Williams also sat out Saturday and will be sidelined for about four weeks with a broken bone in his hand. Malik Crowfield saw some time at the end of the game, after missing the last eight contests with a broken wrist.
The Rams improve to 13-5, 3-2 in the Atlantic 10, and travel to Philadelphia to face St. Joseph’s Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m.
