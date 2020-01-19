Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin had a hat trick for the second consecutive game to tie Steve Yzerman for ninth on the career goals list, and the Washington Capitals rallied for five goals in the third period for a 6-4 victory over the New York Islanders. Jakub Vrana scored the go-ahead goal with 2:30 left after the Islanders turned over the puck in their own zone. The Capitals extended their winning streak to four games. The Islanders lost for the fourth time in their last five. Tom Wilson and Carl Hagelin also scored for Washington. Brock Nelson, Casey Cizikas, Jordan Eberle and Devon Toews scored for the Islanders.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jalen Smith had 18 points and 10 rebounds, freshman Donta Scott scored 13 points and No. 17 Maryland held off Purdue 57-50 to remain unbeaten at home. The Terrapins scored the game's first nine points, led by 16 at halftime, and managed to stay in front after Purdue closed to 52-47 with 6 minutes left. Looking for an encore to its 71-42 rout of Big Ten leader Michigan State last Sunday, Purdue instead fell to 1-5 on the road, its lone win at Ohio last month.
ATLANTA (AP) — Jay Huff and Mamadi Diakite scored 17 points apiece as defending national champion Virginia snapped a three-game losing streak with a 63-58 win over Georgia Tech. The Cavaliers finally regained their winning touch after dropping out of The Associated Press ranking for the first time since November 2017. Virginia led by as many as 14 in the second half, and held on after Yellow Jackets ripped off a 9-0 run to make a game of it. Georgia Tech lost its fourth straight home game despite 20 points from Jose Alvarado. The Yellow Jackets haven't won at McCamish Pavilion since Dec. 4.
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Two horses have died in two days of racing at Santa Anita, where four deaths have occurred since last month. Uncontainable and Harliss were both euthanized after breaking their right front ankles. Uncontainable was injured in a turf race a day after Harliss was pulled up after finishing next-to-last in another turf race. Of the other two deaths, one occurred on the training track and one was on turf. There have been no deaths on the main dirt surface. Last year, 37 horses died at Santa Anita including Mongolian Groom, who was injured during the Breeders' Cup Classic.