VDOT treat roads; more than 50 crashes reported in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sleet and a brief wintry mix caused problems for motorists in central Virginia, Saturday morning.
More than 50 crashes were reported around central Virginia as the sleet caused roadways to become slippery and freeze.
At one point Henrico Police responded to 30-40 crashes.
One crash shut down I-64 near Staples Mill Road after 7 cars collided.
A spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Transportation said crews are treating problem areas with salt.
VDOT officials say crews weren’t able to pre-treat roads because it would have been washed away.
Officials urge drivers to use caution on roadways especially on bridges, overpasses, ramps and curves as they tend to freeze first.