Man dies after being shot at the Midlothian Inn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are currently investigating a shooting that led to one death.
Officers responded to the 6500 block of Midlothian Turnpike, the Midlothian Inn, after receiving reports of a shooting around 12:30 p.m.
Once Richmond Police arrived, officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he died.
No information on the suspect is currently available and this is still an ongoing investigation.
