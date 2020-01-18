Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-PRO-GUN-RALLY-VIRGINIA
Virginia's highest court upholds weapons ban at gun rally
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia's highest court has upheld a ban on firearms at a pro-gun rally in the state's capital next week. The Supreme Court issued its decision late Friday, rejecting an appeal from gun-rights groups that said the ban violated their Second Amendment right to bear arms. The court did not rule on the merits of the case, however. The justices said they did not have enough information to decide whether a lower court judge had ruled appropriately. State officials had asked the court to uphold the ban. Gov. Ralph Northam said officials had received credible threats of "armed militia groups storming our Capitol” during the rally scheduled for Monday in Richmond.
Members of Congress visit Navy shipbuilder amid talk of cuts
BATH, Maine (AP) — The chairman and ranking Republican on a House Armed Services subcommittee have paid a visit to Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works in Maine. Democratic Rep. Joe Courtney, of Connecticut, and Republican Rep. Rob Wittman, of Virginia, toured the shipyard Friday at the invitation of Democratic Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, of Maine. The visit comes several weeks after a leaked memo outlined an initial Navy proposal to cut shipbuilding. Golden said the leaders of the subcommittee are strongly opposed to shipbuilding cuts.
NC Republicans write backing Virginia gun "sanctuary" effort
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dozens of North Carolina Republican state legislators are expressing solidarity with Virginia local governments that have spoken out formally for gun rights. About 50 state House Republican members signed a letter dated this week expressing support for leaders in Virginia cities and counties who have declared their jurisdictions "Second Amendment Sanctuaries." The letter's writer is state Rep. Keith Kidwell of Beaufort County. He says a few GOP legislators will attend a gun rally Monday in Richmond, Virginia, and present it to lawmakers there. The letter comes as the Virginia General Assembly debates a series of gun-control measures.
Virginia's Pamunkey Tribe announces $350M casino project
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Native American tribe in Virginia says it will develop a $350 million casino resort in the state's capital and another in Norfolk. In a statement released Friday, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe announced it has purchased three properties in south Richmond for the development of a casino and a fourth parcel about 5 miles away to create a work-force training center. The proposed resort would include a 275-room hotel tower featuring views of the James River and downtown skyline. The tribe has also purchased land along Norfolk's Elizabeth River where it plans to build another casino. That project depends on legislation that would allow commercial gaming there.
Prosecutor: Dentist had 150 pills, 2 guns in car after crash
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — A dentist in Virginia who was involved in a crash is accused of driving under the influence with two guns, 150 pills and brass knuckles. The Roanoke Times reports 40-year-old Matthew Mower had a bond hearing Thursday. A prosecutor says Mower was giving a field sobriety test after the crash Jan. 10, then resisted arrest before being taken into custody. Mower told police he had a history of seizures and had taken several medications that day. The judge set a bond but the prosecutor says he will appeal. Another bond hearing is set for next week.
House committee tackles consumer protections, cybersecurity
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — In one of the more modern meeting rooms at the over two centuries old State Capitol, 22 lawmakers gather on Mondays to confront the increasing cybersecurity threats looming over Virginia residents.
Virginia patient charged with killing nursing home roommate
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police say a nursing home patient in Virginia has been charged with murder in the killing of his 86-year-old roommate at the care facility. Police arrested 65-year-old Lynwood L. Main at ManorCare Health Services-Imperial in Richmond on Wednesday. Officers responded to the facility after 10:30 p.m. where they said they found Robert Willoughby suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Representatives for the care facility said no issues had been previously reported between the roommates and they aren't sure what caused the attack. Richmond police and ManorCare Health Services are investigating.
3 more linked to neo-Nazi group arrested in Georgia
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in Georgia say three men linked to a violent white supremacist group have been charged with conspiring to commit murder. Friday's announcement comes a day after three other members of The Base who were believed to be planning to attend a pro-gun rally in Virginia were arrested on federal charges. The arrests are adding to rising fears that Monday’s rally in Richmond will turn violent and could potentially become a repeat of the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville. Experts say members of The Base train in military-style camps, want to create a white ethno-state and have pledged violence against minorities.