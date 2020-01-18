Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — John Harbaugh believes the Ravens have all the ingredients in place to make a Super Bowl run next season. That hasn't made it any easier for Baltimore's coach to cope with the abrupt fashion in which this season ended. The Ravens brought a 14-2 record and a 12-game winning streak into last Saturday's game against the Tennessee Titans, who pulled off a 28-12 upset to advance to the AFC championship game. Harbaugh says it's been a “tough week," and called the loss “a gut shot." But he's confident the Ravens can be better next year, when quarterback Lamar Jackson has more experience.
TORONTO (AP) — Marc Gasol scored a season-high 20 points and matched his career high with six 3-pointers, Norman Powell scored 28 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 140-111. Terence Davis II matched his career high with 23 points, OG Anunoby had 18 and Serge Ibaka 15 as the Raptors recorded their highest scoring game of the season and matched the franchise record for points in a game. The Wizards lost their third straight and fourth in five. Troy Brown Jr. scored 22 points to lead Washington.
UNDATED (AP) — It will be a clash of the ACC's titans on Saturday when No. 13 Louisville visits No. 3 Duke for their only scheduled meeting of the season. The teams are tied with No. 9 Florida State for first place in the ACC standings. The Cardinals have struggled against Top 25 teams so far, losing two of three games, while the Blue Devils have won both of their Top 25 matchups. Duke will also be looking to bounce back after a road loss at Clemson this week.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Guard Buddy Boeheim is coming into his own at Syracuse in his second season. The son of longtime Orange coach Jim Boeheim has spent years training and studying the best shooters in basketball. Buddy is averaging 15.7 points and shooting 41.1% from behind the arc to rank third in the Atlantic Coast Conference. At midweek, Buddy was leading the ACC in 3-point shots made with 62. He's also made seven 3-pointers in a game twice this season. The youthful Orange are 10-7 overall, 3-3 in the ACC ahead of a game at Virginia Tech on Saturday.