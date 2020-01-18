Franklin Military Track Team starts GoFundMe account to help pay for team expenses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Franklin Military Track Team has started a GoFundMe to help pay for expenses such as transportation, uniforms and team equipment.
Franklin Military Academy is a title-1 public school in Richmond, Virginia. This Richmond Public school struggles to maintain sufficient funding sources for extra-curricular activities, and teachers/coaches have frequently financed sporadic costs out-of-pocket.
In the past four years, the Franklin Military Middle School Track team has grown as a program. The team has come in 1st or 2nd place in the city’s championship and has recently begun to compete in track meets outside of the Richmond area.
The team states that it has been hard to keep up with the finances as the program has grown. The cost of transportation is expensive and the students do not have a uniform to wear for competitions- the previous uniform was created by using iron-on printable that eventually fell apart within weeks of the teams first competition.
The team is hoping to eventually have at least a uniform top to wear in competition, rather than mismatched black shirts. The team also would like to be able to afford to enter into track meets that they qualify for, which is not the case now.
Franklin Military track says this would “require an established funding source in the bank to help offset the costs of growing the track team (the bulk of which have been personally financed by the head coach with his teacher’s salary).”
Additionally, the team would like to be able to purchase start blocks and a discus so that other programs within the team can grow.
When an established fund base in the team account the team can also finance fundraisers such as selling t-shirts- something that is difficult for us to do without initial funds to offset the purchase cost.
Franklin Military states that once the team has an established fund base in the team account, they will then be able to finance fundraisers such as selling t-shirts.
This is difficult for us to do without initial funds to offset the purchase cost.
Franklin Military is asking anyone to help by chipping in a few dollars to help build a funding base to allow the team to compete and grow!
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.