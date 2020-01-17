Varina high school students, staff hold vigil for beloved custodian

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of current and former students and staff at Varina high school filled the football stands and field to honor the life of beloved custodian James Dawkins.
Dawkins was the lead custodian at Varina High School and worked there for over 45 years. In that time he touched the lives of many students and staff alike with many describing him as the glue that kept the Varina community together.
"His spirit was too beautiful for this world so God called him home,” said a Varina student.
"He never neglected to show love to anybody who was different from him, said a former Varina student.
“He is the epitome of a hard-working dedicated man,” said one of the athletic staff."
Dawkins graduated from Varina High school in 1972. While a student, Dawkins played on the football team in addition to working as a student aide. Dawkins was known for always having an encouraging word for faculty and staff and would talk one on one with students on a regular basis.
“Mr. James made you feel like you were the most special person to him at least during that conversation,” said Varina English Teacher Tiffany Lewis.
Lewis was a former student at Varina and reflected on how she would have inside jokes with Dawkins every time they crossed paths.
“I remember Mr. James teasing me and saying that I smile too much,” said Lewis. “I’m sure that lots of us had those Mr. James moments and I’m so thankful for his light and his life.”
Other people who came up to speak talked about how Dawkins completely changed their lives.
"My memory of James is the fact that I almost didn’t graduate because my mom wasn’t here., said a former student. “James talked me into it. so I’m asking the rest of the class who hasn’t graduated yet, please do him that favor and graduate.”
Dawkins’s family was present in the stands and watched as students faculty and loved one gave testimonies of what Dawkins meant to them. In lieu of candles, the student-athletes took to the field and held out the flashlights on their phones as a tribute to the beloved custodian.
Dawkins’s family said it felt nice to know that they have an extended Varina high school family tp give them support as they deal with his passing.
“We appreciate you all so much the love is so unreal and we will never forget it in our family," said Dawkins great-great-niece Lashawnda Pracc. "We do appreciate you all, we will come back and visit and we just appreciate all the love that we have received from everyone it was unbelievable.”
The vigil concluded with a balloon release in Dawkins’s honor.
Dawkins died Saturday, but the cause of his death is still being determined.
