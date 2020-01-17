10th Annual Bluegrass Benefit to be held in February

The McShin Foundation and the Virginia Folk Music Association will host the 10th Annual Bluegrass Benefit in February. (Source: WAFB)
January 17, 2020 at 1:18 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 1:18 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The McShin Foundation and the Virginia Folk Music Association will host the 10th Annual Bluegrass Benefit in February.

The event will be held on Feb. 16, from 1-8 p.m. at the Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church along Dumbarton Road in Richmond.

The festival benefits the McShin Foundation, a non-profit committed “serving individuals and families in their fight against Substance Use Disorders.”

The lineup includes:

  • 1 p.m. - Bracey Junction
  • 2 p.m. - Amy Ladd & Friends
  • 3 p.m. - Mill Run
  • 4 p.m. - Josh Grigsby and County Line
  • 5 p.m. - Copper Ridge
  • 6 p.m. - The Dust Cutters

For ticket information, call Bubba Overcash with the Virginia Folk/Bluegrass Music Association at 804-370-3619 or email vfma1947@gmail.com.

