10th Annual Bluegrass Benefit to be held in February

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The McShin Foundation and the Virginia Folk Music Association will host the 10th Annual Bluegrass Benefit in February.
The event will be held on Feb. 16, from 1-8 p.m. at the Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church along Dumbarton Road in Richmond.
The festival benefits the McShin Foundation, a non-profit committed “serving individuals and families in their fight against Substance Use Disorders.”
The lineup includes:
- 1 p.m. - Bracey Junction
- 2 p.m. - Amy Ladd & Friends
- 3 p.m. - Mill Run
- 4 p.m. - Josh Grigsby and County Line
- 5 p.m. - Copper Ridge
- 6 p.m. - The Dust Cutters
For ticket information, call Bubba Overcash with the Virginia Folk/Bluegrass Music Association at 804-370-3619 or email vfma1947@gmail.com.
