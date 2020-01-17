Supreme Court upholds firearm ban on Capitol Square

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Supreme Court of Virginia upheld Gov. Northam’s firearm ban on Capitol Square.
Petitioners sought review of a final order from the circuit court for Richmond denying what they refer to alternatively as an Application for “Temporary Injunction” or “Preliminary Injunction” to prevent the enforcement of a portion of an executive order issued by Governor Ralph S. Northam.
The petitioners challenged Governor Northam’s temporary bar of the carrying or possession of firearms upon the grounds of the Virginia State Capitol from 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 17, until 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 21.
The petitioners argued that Gov. Northam lacked authority to institute the firearm restriction, the restriction violated several of their constitutional rights, including to bear arms and free speech and were entitled to injunctive relief.
The circuit court held a hearing on the petitioners’ complaint on the same day it was filed but the present record does not include transcripts of that hearing or a written statement of facts.
The circuit court decided this case in less than one day and the record before the court is scant.
