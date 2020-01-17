Ruby Tuesday introduces plant-based burger

“At Ruby Tuesday, our focus is to provide fresh, high-quality meal options at an affordable price,” Jenifer Boyd Harmon, Chief Marketing Officer for Ruby Tuesday said. “We know many of our customers have an appetite for delicious meat-free options, which is why we’re excited to partner with Sweet Earth Foods to offer a plant-based, meatless burger that not only mimics the look and taste of a traditional burger but also boasts great flavor every burger lover can appreciate.”