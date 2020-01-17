Police: Three men involved in Chesterfield home invasion, homicide arrested

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say three men who were involved in a home invasion and homicide in Chesterfield have been arrested.
Police responded to the 14900 block of Rowlett Road at about 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 for the report of a man who had been shot during a robbery at a home.
It was reported to police that two suspects forced their way inside the home of 51-year-old David W. Crostic and demanded money.
After receiving the money, the suspects shot Crostic and left the scene.
Crostic was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.
On Aug. 27, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, police arrested Dayomic J. Smith, 41, Kanavis C. Davis, 26, and Joshua M. Cousins, 55.
Police say all three men have been charged with burglary with intent to commit abduction with a deadly weapon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
