Police searching for suspect in Chesterfield bank robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a suspect in a Chesterfield bank robbery.
At approximately 5:29 p.m. at the Atlantic Union bank at 209 Stonebridge Plaza Avenue, a male suspect entered the business, approached a teller and displayed a note.
After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot.
No weapons were displayed during this incident.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur hood, camouflage pants and tan white shoes.
Anyone with information should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-1251.
