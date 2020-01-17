Police searching for suspect in Chesterfield bank robbery

By Adrianna Hargrove | January 16, 2020 at 7:42 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 7:42 PM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a suspect in a Chesterfield bank robbery.

At approximately 5:29 p.m. at the Atlantic Union bank at 209 Stonebridge Plaza Avenue, a male suspect entered the business, approached a teller and displayed a note.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot.

No weapons were displayed during this incident.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur hood, camouflage pants and tan white shoes.

Anyone with information should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-1251.

