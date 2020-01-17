Police need help finding man accused of robbing two Chesterfield stores

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield County are searching for a man accused of robbing two stores in December.
According to police, 48-year-old Rafphy Henderson robbed the Walgreens on Buford Road on Dec. 7. A few days later, he’s accused of robbing the CVS on Ironbridge Road on Dec. 12.
In both situations, Henderson is said to have gone inside the business to make a small purchase. When the cashier opened the register, the suspect reached over the counter and took money. He was able to leave with an unknown amount of cash from both locations.
No weapon was displayed and no one was injured in either robbery.
Anyone who knows where Henderson is should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
