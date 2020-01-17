Police investigating homicide after 19-year-old found dead

LUNENBURG Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a homicide with the help of the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office after a 19-year-old was found dead.
Authorities were called around 2:19 p.m. on Jan. 15 after a person found a body on Moores Ordinary Street in Kenbridge.
The remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for autopsy.
The victim was identified as Antonio D. Rich, 19, of Kenbridge.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 434-352-7128 or by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
