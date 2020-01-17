Norfolk State looks to extend streak vs UMES

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Norfolk State has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Maryland Eastern Shore has depended on freshmen. Seniors Jermaine Bishop, Steven Whitley, Joe Bryant Jr. and Kashaun Hicks have collectively accounted for 61 percent of Norfolk State's scoring this season and 72 percent of the team's points over its last five games. On the other hand, freshmen Ty Gibson, Da'Shawn Phillip and Glen Anderson have combined to score 34 percent of the team's points this year and have accounted for 38 percent of all Hawks points over their last five.