News to know for Jan. 17: Organizers appeal gun ban at Capitol; death investigation underway; search for bank robbery suspect

Henrico Shooting
Henrico police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night.
Police were called to the 5000 block of Sandpiper Drive near Lark Drive just before 10 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found the man dead at the scene. There is no suspect information at this point.
Gun Ban Appeal
A gun-rights group has filed an emergency appeal of a judge’s ruling to uphold Gov. Ralph Northam’s ban on all weapons at Monday’s rally.
Gov. Ralph Northam had announced the ban on Wednesday as he declared a state of emergency over threats of “armed militia groups storming our Capitol."
3 Alleged Extremist Group Members Arrested
Three members of a reportedly racially motivated violent extremist group have been arrested in Maryland and Delaware by FBI special agents.
The three men were believed to be planning to attend the pro-gun rally planned for Monday in Richmond, according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an active investigation.
Businesses Prep for Monday’s Rally
The high alert and early planning for a planned protest at the Capitol Building find downtown businesses scrambling to make a decision on whether they will keep their doors open on Monday.
“I’m just a little bit on edge about this being a state of emergency with them coming,” Trey Owens said. Owens owns Soul Taco on East Main Street. ”I just hope that nobody comes here with any bad intentions."
Search for Bank Robbery Suspect
At approximately 5:29 p.m. at the Atlantic Union bank at 209 Stonebridge Plaza Avenue, a male suspect entered the business, approached a teller and displayed a note.
After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot.
No weapons were displayed during this incident.
