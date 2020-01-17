Midlothian opening its first Zaxby’s location

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Zaxby’s will open its first location in Midlothian on Monday, Jan. 20 at 10:30 a.m on 911 Walmart Way.
To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 guests in line will receive Zaxby’s Deck of 52 Dealz, which includes menu favorites like free Zappetizers, Wings and Fingerz, sandwiches and desserts.
Travis Kelley, who operates Zaxby’s locations in Apex, Garner and Holly Springs, North Carolina, will operate this location and a North Chesterfield location.
“We’re thrilled to introduce indescribably good chicken and five-star service to the Midlothian area with our new Zaxby’s restaurant. We value and support our Midlothian neighbors and plan to be good partners to schools, businesses and community groups,” said Kelley.
The Midlothian location is open from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday-Thursday and 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Kelley plans to open six additional Chesterfield County Zaxby’s locations over the next four years.
