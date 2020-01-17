Local groups build beds for children in the community

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Groups in the local and surrounding counties are collaborating to build beds for children in need.
Volunteers from Colonial Downs Group, Rosie’s Gaming Emporium and the Henrico County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, will be teaming up together at Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent County to build beds for children in the community identified as sleeping on couches or floors through social service or law enforcement agencies.
Colonial Downs Group Vice President of Safety and Security, Curtis Marshall spent 27 years in law enforcement and will be leading the project.
“Anyone in law enforcement can tell you about the need for beds for kids in troubled areas," Marshall, said. “When I heard about this program, I immediately knew it was the perfect way for me to give back to the community. I am so proud that my colleagues at Colonial Downs and Rosie’s want to roll up their sleeves and join me this weekend as we build some beds.”
Bed building is part of Rosie’s Gives Back program. Rosie’s and Colonial Downs group have made significant charitable contributions and helped numerous civic organizations during their first year of operations.
Nationally, Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapters, a national nonprofit organization, built just over 15,000 bunk beds last year, serving over 30,000 kids.
The event will take place on Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the barn area behind the track located at 10700 Horsemen’s Road in New Kent.
For more information about Rosie’s Gives Back program, click here.
For more information about Sleep in Heavenly Peace, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.