Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

BC-PRO-GUN RALLY-VIRGINIA
Organizers appeal ban on arms at upcoming Virginia gun rally
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A gun-rights group has filed an emergency appeal of a judge's ruling upholding a ban on firearms at a rally expected to draw thousands of gun activists to Virginia next week. The Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gun Owners of America filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking an injunction against the ban, which Gov. Ralph Northam imposed for a planned rally Monday near the Virginia Capitol. A judge ruled within hours that the governor has the authority to take action related to "safety and welfare" in Virginia. But Late Thursday, the gun-rights groups asked the Supreme Court of Virginia to issue an order prohibiting enforcement of the ban.
BC-WHITE SUPREMACISTS ARRESTED
FBI arrests 3 alleged white supremacists ahead of gun rally
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — FBI agents have arrested a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men who authorities say are linked to a violent white supremacist group. The men were believed to be heading to a pro-gun rally next week in Virginia’s capital. A Justice Department news release says the three men are members of The Base. They were arrested Thursday on federal charges in a criminal complaint unsealed in Maryland. A law enforcement official says the men were believed to be planning to attend a pro-gun rally planned for Monday in Richmond. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an active investigation.
SEA LEVEL-VIRGINIA BEACH
Projects needed to help Virginia Beach fight rising sea
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — An engineering consulting firm says Virginia Beach will have to consider multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects and other efforts to face the threat of sea-level rise. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports the $3.8 million study also points to restricting new development in some parts of the city and purchasing properties in danger of flooding. City Council and the planning commission still need to OK the report, which will serve as a framework for the city’s overall plan. The costs would range from $1.1 billion to $2.4 billion and protect somewhere between 28,000 and 45,000 buildings.
COUNCILMAN-GUN STANCE
Father of Parkland victim calls for councilman's resignation
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — The father of a school shooting victim is calling for the resignation of a Virginia city council member who strapped an assault weapon to his chest during a vote to protect gun rights. Fred Guttenberg's daughter was one of 17 people killed at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. He says Portsmouth Councilman Nathan Clark's actions were “intended to intimidate,” and that his daughter was killed with a similar AR-15 weapon. Clark has defended his actions during Tuesday's vote to declare Portsmouth a “Second Amendment Constitutional City," saying he was “standing up for what is right."
DENTIST-CRASH
Prosecutor: Dentist had 150 pills, 2 guns in car after crash
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — A dentist in Virginia who was involved in a crash is accused of driving under the influence with two guns, 150 pills and brass knuckles. The Roanoke Times reports 40-year-old Matthew Mower had a bond hearing Thursday. A prosecutor says Mower was giving a field sobriety test after the crash Jan. 10, then resisted arrest before being taken into custody. Mower told police he had a history of seizures and had taken several medications that day. The judge set a bond but the prosecutor says he will appeal. Another bond hearing is set for next week.
BC-VA-LGBTQ BOOKS-ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
Vote keeps 2 LGBTQ books in district's elementary schools
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Officials in a northern Virginia school district are pushing back against a campaign by conservative parents to withdraw books with LGBTQ characters from elementary schools. The Washington Post reports that a subcommittee of the Loudoun school board voted Wednesday to prevent the removal of two books. They are “Prince & Knight” and “Heather Has Two Mommies.” The subcommittee's decision will stand for at least a year. The vote follows the removal of at least five other books after conservative parents launched an effort against LGBTQ literature in elementary schools.
CNS-CYBERSECURITY
House committee tackles consumer protections, cybersecurity
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — In one of the more modern meeting rooms at the over two centuries old State Capitol, 22 lawmakers gather on Mondays to confront the increasing cybersecurity threats looming over Virginia residents.
BC-VA-BABY DEATH-CHARGES
Police: Mother charged after baby died with drugs in system
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a woman has been charged with felony child neglect and endangerment after her baby died with methamphetamines in its system. The Free Lance-Star reported Thursday that Lurissa Rynea Keyes, 24, of Spotsylvania, is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. It's unclear if she has a lawyer. The baby died in June. Prosecutor Amanda Sweeney said the baby did not have nearly enough drugs in its system to be lethal. But she said enough drugs were in its system to be a factor in the decision to file felony charges.