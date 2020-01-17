Judge sets bond for woman facing DUI charges after 3-year-old daughter dies in Loris crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman charged in connection to a crash in Loris that killed her 3-year-old daughter appeared in court for a bond hearing Friday morning.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Heather Grace Boyd, 23, is charged with felony DUI resulting in death and felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.
Judge William Hudson set a $25,000 personal recognizance bond for each of Boyd’s charges. She will be released to the custody of her parents due to her medical issues and must wear an alcohol monitor. Hudson also noted that Boyd could be subjected to additional tests.
The deadly two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 66 near Doyce Drive on Jan. 9.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Allura Blacknell. It was revealed during the hearing that the 3-year-old was Boyd’s daughter.
Other people were also injured in the crash, with Horry County Fire Rescue officials describing their injuries as serious.
Boyd’s next scheduled court appearance was not immediately known.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.