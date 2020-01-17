Highland Springs gymnastics program springing forward

Fundraising has yet to really get off the ground, so with the help of Highland Springs Director of Student Activities Rick Lilly, and with Richmond Twisters gym providing a workout space, ten Springer athletes are able to practice and fine-tune their skills. The program got a big boost from Richmond Twisters’ owner Lisa Holloway, as well as Fifth Day Creations, which made a push for donations to help get things off the ground. Those donations allowed the team to get tee-shirts and sweatshirts.