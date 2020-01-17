Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin had a had trick to help the Washington Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2. Ovechkin scored his 29th, 30th and 31st goals of the season. The Russian superstar now has 689 in his career. Ovechkin is one back of Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux for 10th place on the all-time list. Carl Hagelin and Jakub Vrana also scored for Washington. Rookie Ilya Samsonov made 32 saves to win his ninth consecutive start. Wayne Simmonds and Blake Coleman scored for New Jersey. The Devils have lost two in a row.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kaila Charles scored 23 points and No. 20 Maryland controlled the first and last quarters to defeat Nebraska 87-69. Ashley Owusu added 16 points, Stephanie Jones 14 and Diamond Miller 13 for the Terrapins. Nicea Eliely and Leigha Brown both scored 19 for the Cornhuskers. Miller had a pair of 3-pointers in a 12-0 run in the first quarter and Owusu, who had two baskets in the run, hit a jumper in the closing seconds to give the Terps a 26-17 lead. The Cornhuskers kept it close until Maryland pulled away, making 11 of 18 shots in the fourth quarter.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carlik Jones scored 23 points and made six assists, Devine Eke blocked three shots for his 100th career block and Radford beat SC Upstate 63-59 to win its sixth straight. Devonnte Holland grabbed eight rebounds and blocked three shots for the Highlanders (9-7, 4-0 Big South Conference), who had a season-high eight blocks. Donald Hicks scored 13 points and Travis Fields Jr. added 10. Tommy Bruner scored 19 points, Brandon Martin had 12 and Cartier Jernigan added 11 with seven rebounds for the Spartans (7-10, 2-2), who saw their four-game home win streak end. Everette Hammond scored 10 points.
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have hired Ken Zampese as their quarterbacks coach on Ron Rivera's new-look staff. The team revealed Rivera's full staff on Wednesday. Zampese will work under Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner. Zampese spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons as the Bengals' offensive coordinator and coached the Browns' quarterbacks in 2018. Running backs coach Randy Jordan and special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor are the only holdovers from the previous regime. Jim Hostler follows Rivera from Carolina where he also served as wide receivers coach. Sam Mills, the son of the former NFL linebacker, is the new defensive line coach under defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.