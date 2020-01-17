Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kaila Charles scored 23 points and No. 20 Maryland controlled the first and last quarters to defeat Nebraska 87-69. Ashley Owusu added 16 points, Stephanie Jones 14 and Diamond Miller 13 for the Terrapins. Nicea Eliely and Leigha Brown both scored 19 for the Cornhuskers. Miller had a pair of 3-pointers in a 12-0 run in the first quarter and Owusu, who had two baskets in the run, hit a jumper in the closing seconds to give the Terps a 26-17 lead. The Cornhuskers kept it close until Maryland pulled away, making 11 of 18 shots in the fourth quarter.