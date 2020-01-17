Henrico man strikes victim with hammer arrested

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man has been arrested after striking someone with a hammer.
The Henrico Police Department responded to the 600 block of North Airport Drive for the report of an assault.
David Wayne Carrier Jr., 36, of Highland Springs was arrested and charged for aggravated assault and malicious wounding after approaching a car and striking the victim with a hammer.
The victim allegedly was sitting in a car with a woman who was in a previous relationship with Carrier.
The victim was checked out by EMS due to a non-life-threatening injury.
