Forecast: Winter finally returns, plus tracking chilly rain Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cold weather finally hits after a warmer than average stretch of weather for 3.5 weeks.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and sharply colder. Highs in the upper 30s
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with light rain likely developing midday. Could be a brief period of light snow or sleet, even in Richmond but little or No “winter” impact in Richmond expected. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the Low 40s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
MONDAY MLK Day: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the mid and upper 30s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows near 20, highs in the mid 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the upper 30s.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and chilly. Lows in the low to mid 20s, highs in the low 40s.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.