‘The fear is the people from outside’: Groups canceling trips to the Capitol Monday

“It’s with regret that we are canceling our annual trip to Richmond to attend the Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally and to meet with our legislators in support of common sense gun legislation,” said a member of the Charlottesville League of Women Voters’ committee on Gun Safety. “The legislation we support in no way takes away the rights of law-abiding firearm owners, but rather will make Virginia a safer place to live. Due to the Governor’s caution and declaring a state of emergency we made the decision not to attend. This however in no way will stop our support and advocacy for commonsense gun legislation."