Dog found tied to road sign in North Dakota

Gladstone, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Stark County are looking for information about how and why a dog ended up tied to a stop sign along a highway.
The Dickinson Police Department says the male black lab cross was found tied to a stop sign along Hwy. 10 near Gladstone on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
The dog is now at the Dickinson Animal Shelter.
Authorities say a reward may be offered leading to the person who did this.
You can also text/call 701-840-6108 or dispatch as 701-456-7762.
