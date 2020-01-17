Dog found tied to road sign in North Dakota

Authorities found this dog tied to a road sign along a highway on a cold, wintry day. (Source: Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live | January 17, 2020 at 12:20 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 12:20 PM

Gladstone, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Stark County are looking for information about how and why a dog ended up tied to a stop sign along a highway.

The Dickinson Police Department says the male black lab cross was found tied to a stop sign along Hwy. 10 near Gladstone on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The dog is now at the Dickinson Animal Shelter.

Authorities say a reward may be offered leading to the person who did this.

You can also text/call 701-840-6108 or dispatch as 701-456-7762.

