Chesterfield School Board wants opinions on upcoming 2020-2021 calendar

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County school board wants to hear opinions from parents, employees and the community about the proposed calendars for the 2020-2021 school year.
The school board plans to vote on the calendar on Feb. 11. Comments should be emailed beforehand by Feb. 4 to calendar@ccpsnet.net
Traditional Calendar:
- First day of school for grades 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 9 will be on Sept. 8, 2020.
- The first day of school for grades 7, 8, 10, 11 and 12 will be on Sept. 9, 2020.
- Staggered start dates for kindergarteners are:
- Students with last names starting with A-L will attend Sept. 8-9 and
- Students with the last name M-Z will attend Sept. 10-11
- All students report on Sept. 14
- Classes end June 18, 2021, for students
- There are 179 student days
- Nov. 23-24, 2020 are set aside for parent-teacher conferences
- Thanksgiving break is Nov. 25-27, 2020
- Winter break is Dec. 21-Jan. 1
- Spring break is April 5-9, 2021
To continue to provide collaborative planning and professional development time for teachers, the calendar includes one full day student holiday and six early-release for students which are:
- Student holiday/teacher workday: Nov. 3
- Three-hour early release/teacher workdays: Jan. 29, April 2, June 17-18
- Three-hour early release/professional development: Oct. 16, Feb. 26
Other holidays for students and all employees include:
- Sept. 28 for Yom Kippur
- Jan. 18 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- May 13 for Eid al-Fitr
- May 26 for Memorial Day
Year-Round Calendar:
- First day of school for grades 1-5 will be on July 27, 2020
- Staggered start dates for kindergarteners are: Students with last names starting with A-L will attend July 27-28 and o Students with the last name M-Z will attend July 29-30
- Classes end on June 18 for students
- There are 180 student days
- Oct. 16 and 19, 2020 are set aside for parent-teacher conferences
- Thanksgiving break is Nov. 25-27, 2020
- Winter break is Dec. 21-Jan. 1
- Spring break is April 5-9, 2021
- Intersessions are Sept. 29-Oct. 15, Jan. 4-8, March 22-April 2, and June 21-30
To continue to provide collaborative planning and professional development time for teachers, the calendar includes one full day student holiday and five early-release for students which are:
- Student holiday/teacher workday: Nov. 3
- Three-hour early release/end nine weeks: Sept. 25, Dec. 18, March 19, and June 17- 18
Other holidays for students and employees include:
- Sept. 4 and 7 for Labor Day,
- Sept. 28 for Yom Kippur,
- Jan. 18 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day,
- May 13 for Eid al-Fitr, and
- May 26 for Memorial Day.
The 2020-2021 calendar is available online here.
Additional information including video from the Jan. 14 School Board meeting when the draft calendar was presented, is available here.
