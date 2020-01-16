Suspect in Chesterfield bank robbery arrested

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect in a Chesterfield bank robbery has been arrested by police.
Robert L. Burton, 54, of Chesterfield was arrested after robbing the Atlantic Union Bank at 11101 Hull Street Road on Jan. 16.
At 9:35 a.m., Burton entered the business, approached a teller, displayed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money.
Upon receiving the cash, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.
An officer was able to locate the vehicle nearby.
Burton was arrested and has been charged with robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the robbery of the Wells Fargo bank branch at 10831 Midlothian Turnpike.
Chesterfield Police investigated both incidents in collaboration with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force.
