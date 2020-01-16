SBU looks to extend streak vs VCU

SQUAD LEADERS: VCU's Marcus Santos-Silva has averaged 13.1 points and nine rebounds while De'Riante Jenkins has put up 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and two steals. For the Bonnies, Kyle Lofton has averaged 15 points and 6.6 assists while Osun Osunniyi has put up 9.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and three blocks.