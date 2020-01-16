Rockingham County crash under investigation

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Rockingham County.
The crash occurred at 2 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 293.3 mile-marker.
A 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the roadway, through the median and collided head-on with a southbound 2013 Honda Civic and 2012 Ford E-450.
The impact caused a southbound 2003 Honda Element to collide with the Ford. The Volvo’s trailer collided with a southbound 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer.
The drivers of the Volvo, Honda Civic and Ford, all men, died at the scene as a result of their injuries. All of them were wearing seatbelts.
A passenger in the Ford, a 32-year-old male, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Honda Element, a 21-year-old male, of Stephens City, Va., and the driver of the Freightliner, a 40-year-old male from Florence, New Jersey, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center. They were wearing seatbelts.
The identities of the descendents are being withheld pending next of kin notification.
The crash cleanup caused I-81 southbound to be closed for several hours.
The crash remains under investigation.
