Richmond man arrested after heroin and $170k in cash seized in drug investigation

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man now faces five counts of conspiracy to distribute drugs in connection to a year-long narcotics investigation.
Treyvon Jackson, 31, of Richmond was arrested Tuesday after investigators identified him as the supplier for a heroin operation in Caroline County.
Jackson’s arrest comes after four other people were arrested Nov. 21, 2019 in connection to the operation.
During a traffic stop in November 2019, deputies, along with the Virginia State Police Narcotics Task Force, arrested four people on the following charges:
- Randy Stanley, 33, of Ladysmith - One count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and three counts of conspiracy to distribute heroin
- Bobby Stanley, 38, of Ladysmith - Two counts of conspiracy to distribute heroin
- Richard Powell, 40, of Ladysmith - One count of conspiracy to distribute and four counts of distribution of heroin
- Amanda Williams, 32, of Ladysmith - Four counts of distribution of heroin, one county of possession with intent to distribute and one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin.
A search of their vehicle and home, officials found $8,000 worth of heroin, numerous prescription medications, suspected stolen items and drug paraphernalia.
“After their arrest, the CCSO and Tri-County Task force continued their investigation into Jackson, and his alleged involvement in the distribution of heroin, which resulted in the arrest and search warrants being conducted,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
On Tuesday, five warrants were executed in Richmond’s south-side at multiple storage facilities, a vehicle, and a home believed to have belonged to Jackson.
“Investigators seized approximately $50,000 in what is believed to be heroin and approximately $170,000 in cash, a firearm and various drug distribution equipment,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Jackson is currently being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely.
“I am incredibly proud of the men and women of the CCSO, pleased with the coordination of the VSP, and being a part of the Virginia State Police Tri-County Taskforce," said Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa in a press release. “These arrests continue to show the dedication of our CCSO in making Caroline County a safer place to live, work, and raise a family.”
